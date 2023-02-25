Game Thread: Knicks vs. Pelicans- 02/25/23

Still enjoying the victory vibes from last night’s come-from-behind in Washington, the New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden tonight to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Will Julius Randle have anything left in the tank after tying his career-high, 46 points last night against the Wiz?

Checking the injury report, I’m bummed that Dyson Daniels is questionable for tonight’s engagement (ankle). I was hoping for another look at the kid I’d valued so highly before the draft. C’est la vie.

Game is at 7:30 on MSG.