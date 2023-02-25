Knicks 128, Pelicans 106: Scenes from the current Knicks honoring their championship forebears in style

Saturday night was about history, as the Knicks celebrated the 1972-73 championship team at Madison Square Garden. This current iteration of the Knicks is actually starting to make a little noise themselves, and they honored their champion forebears by throwing the New Orleans Pelicans a thorough whoopin’, 128-106.

This game was a rout from the beginning, as Julius Randle dropped 16 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter.

The real revelation Saturday, however, was the play of RJ Barrett. It’s no secret that the young Barrett has struggled of late, and his fourth-quarter minutes have been cut as a result. They didn’t really need RJ in the fourth tonight, and RJ himself was one of the main reasons why: 25 points on 8-13 shooting, four rebounds, seven assists. You read that right...SEVEN assists. RJ seems to be trusting his teammates more, and his teammates are quite good, so it’s working out!

Robinson with MAJOR authority pic.twitter.com/oq6jnj38Dv — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 26, 2023

Basically, everyone kicked ass tonight. Great to see.

SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES pic.twitter.com/TYXMn3UmTd — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 26, 2023

Recap to come.