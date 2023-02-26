Trae Young just helped the Knicks gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings, LOL

Few players in the NBA are more obnoxious than Trae Young. The little turd beat the Knicks in the playoffs two years ago when they started a backcourt of Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock, and has made it his entire brand ever since. He just got his third head coach fired. He straight-up sucks.

But you know what they say about the enemy of my enemy, and on Sunday afternoon Young’s Hawks squared off against the team directly above the Knicks in the standings, the Brooklyn Nets. As much as it pained Knicks fans, it made sense to be rooting for Atlanta. And Young delivered at the buzzer.

Trae Young buzzer-beater to beat Brooklyn.



And with that, the Knicks are now tied for the 5th seed in the East pic.twitter.com/zGRbHcbww1 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 26, 2023

This kind of sucks, because it gives the national media a chance to run out the tired old “Trae owns the city of New York” jokes. But let’s take a look at the standings for a moment, courtesy of NBA.com:

Well, well, well...it would appear that the Knicks are in a virtual tie with Brooklyn for 5th in the East. All the have to do is hand the Nets one more loss. And wouldn’t you know it, they play the Nets Wednesday night at MSG! Things are certainly getting interesting.

So thanks for Sunday, Trae Young. Enjoy the play-in tournament!