Knicks 109, Celtics 94: Scenes from a showcase for the REAL Sixth Man of the Year

The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics, 109-94, on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics may have come into MSG with the NBA’s best record, but they certainly didn’t look like the better team, as the Knicks built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and kept Boston at bay the rest of the evening.

The Knicks looked like they might run away with it in the second quarter as they built a 20-point lead, but these Celtics are dangerous as hell — they quickly broke off a 12-0 run to bring the deficit back to eight. This Knicks team knows how to take a punch, though — they rallied to push the lead back to 14 at halftime. In the second half, they responded to every Boston run. It was an impressive performance.

.@joshhart PUTS IT IN. GO NEW YORK GO. pic.twitter.com/mrACt79Yl4 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 28, 2023

The Celtics were led in scoring by the odds-on favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon, who dropped 22 in the loss. Not bad, but not quite as good as the Knicks’ own 6MOTY candidate, Immanuel Quickley. IQ was the best player on the court Monday, with 23 points, three rebounds, two assists, and zero turnovers.

IT'S GOOD FOR IQ ☔️



4 treys from @IQ_GodSon pic.twitter.com/XYOUZAWp1C — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 28, 2023

Knicks good. Recap to come.