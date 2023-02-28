Knicks 109, Celtics 94: “The Josh Hart winning streak lives on”

The Knicks continued to roll on Monday night at MSG as they took down the Boston Celtics 109-94 to extend their winning streak to six.

New York has now won eight of their last nine games and heading into Wednesday night’s clash with the Nets in midtown are a half game up on Brooklyn for the five seed in the east.

When it comes to stand out performances, take your pick. Immanuel Quickley had 23 points off the bench and made some key plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Robinson had timely offensive putbacks and defensive swats on his way to a double-double. Julius Randle had 23 points and made some incredibly difficult shots under pressure and Josh Hart helped to lock down Jayson Tatum, who finished with 14 points and had more technical fouls than made three-point shots. Tatum was ejected late in the fourth quarter to make life worse on a Celtics team that was already without Jaylen Brown.

The Knicks held the Celtics to just nine made threes on 42 attempts and Boston had two quarters where they were limited to under 20 points. New York handled the team with the best record in the league and with one of the best offenses in the league while allowing just 94 points.

New York ended the month of February with a record of 9-2 and are currently in very good position for the postseason. It is night and day compared to February of the 2021-22 season when the Knicks finished the month of February with a record of 1-9 and never recovered as they went on to miss the postseason altogether.

New York is now 6-0 in the Josh Hart Era, as P&T’er SagaciousNLoquacious noted. But Hart, ever the team player, is downplaying his role in this recent stretch of dominance.

Honestly hate this 6-0 since trade headline. Let’s put it to bed. The teams hooping and clicking, TOGETHER! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 28, 2023

The Knicks are also starting to pick up momentum at home, which is something that had been lacking in previous seasons and even earlier in this campaign. New York is now 17-15 at home this season after being a few games below .500 at the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Up next for the red-hot Knickerbockers is the aforementioned visit from the Nets which will be an important game in the race for seeding in the eastern conference.

Tip off on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Mecca and we will have all of the coverage on the site as always.