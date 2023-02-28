The Knicks just had their best February in more than three decades

The month of February is coming to an end, which is sad news if you’re a fan of the New York Knicks. By virtual of Monday’s win against Boston, the Knicks closed out February with a sparkling 9-2 record. It’s certainly a far cry from last season, when they finished February with a ghastly 1-9 mark.

How long has it been since the Knicks finished February with such a record? Oh, it’s been awhile...

Knicks close out February with a record of 9-2. This is the team’s best winning percentage for the month since the 1989-90 season (9-2) and tied for the second best record in franchise history for February, trailing only the 1982-83 season when they went 10-2. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 28, 2023

We’re talking back when Pat Riley was still head coach of the Lakers. The 1989-90 Knicks, coached by Stu Jackson and led by a spry 27-year-old Patrick Ewing, finished the regular season with a 45-37 record. They beat the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs thanks to a legendary performance from Ewing in Game 5 at the Boston Garden. They lost in five games to the eventual-champion Bad Boy Pistons.

The 1982-83 Knicks, coached by the legendary Hubie Brown, starred Bernard King and Bill Cartwright. They finished the regular season at 44-38 and swept the Nets in a three-game first-round series before getting swept by the eventual-champion Philadelphia 76ers.

Clearly, these two Knicks teams had a few things in common — they finished with similar records, and had similar luck in the postseason. How would you feel about a similar performance from our 2022-23 Knicks? Personally, I wouldn’t mind a postseason series victory. But only time will tell.