In all honesty, I never thought I would have to make a podcast like this but I have to explain what has been happening and some of what is going on behind the scenes.

Three key points that I discuss are:

-Why I’ve been away for two weeks.

-What the future of the podcast might look like if there is one.

-Thank you! Thank you so much for supporting me and the show and being a part of it for almost five years. It really means a lot!

If this is the end, I’m extremely disappointed that it had to end like this but excited to see what happens in the future.

To stay in touch with me Twitter is the best place to do whether it’s about the podcast continuing or making my next move this is the best place to find me: @SSaintj7.

To listen to my full explanation, listen here: The future of the Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thank you all again! Stay well and all the best!