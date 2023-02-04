Game Preview: Clippers vs Knicks-02/04/23

The Knicks play host to the Clippers at MSG tonight after an impressive win against the Miami Heat without Jalen Brunson on the floor on Thursday. New York looks to start a new winning streak against another western conference contender.

Los Angeles is right in the thick of the playoff hunt in the wild and wacky western conference as they sit in fifth place going into the weekend. It is the first meeting of the season between these two and the Knicks will have to deal with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. who are all having good seasons to this point.

Reggie Jackson. Norman Powell, John Wall and others have added to the usual depth that the Clippers bring to the table and it will be a difficult game for the Knicks to win.

On the injury side of things, the Knicks are waiting to find out on the status of Jalen Brunson and Ryan Arcidiacono who are both day-to-day. The Clippers will be without John Wall who will be out with an abdominal injury that has continued to hinder his season.

The Knicks win over the Heat last time out was extremely impressive. Many would’ve expected New York to have a lot of trouble without Brunson on the floor, but they managed to find a way to win. R.J. Barrett and 2023 All-Star reserve Julius Randle led the way along with strong performances from Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley. Isaiah Hartenstein who faces his former team tonight, made the hustle plays on Thursday which helped to claim the win. We will see if they have to do it again in the same manner.

After a narrow defeat against the Lakers earlier in the week, the Clippers enter the Mecca after a loss to the Bucks on the road. They’ve been a bit up and down all season, but when they are whole or close to it they are still as good as anyone in the league.

Prediction

Jalen Brunson’s injury status makes this one very tough to pick. I almost want to say, “he plays the Knicks win, he doesn’t they lose.” It is hard to win back-to-back games in the NBA against good teams without your starting point guard. Regardless, I’ll pick the Knicks to win this game. They showed us a lot on Thursday against a Miami team that has been rounding into form recently. Defensively, the Knicks will need to fight for 48 minutes, but I think they are up for the challenge and will win the game.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and we will have the coverage for you here as always!