Clippers 134, Knicks 128 (OT): Scenes from who cares anymore

The New York Knicks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in yet another MSG heartbreaker, 134-128. I started writing this during the overtime period, because any longtime Knicks fan knew this game was over as soon as the Nicolas Batum released that game-tying three with the clock winding down and the Clippers down three.

To their credit, these Knicks show uncommon resilience. They were down 17 points in the fourth quarter, and they came back to take a three-point lead. Another franchise — one not cursed by the basketball gods — would have been able to secure the rebound when Paul George bricked a three in the closing seconds. A smarter team might have fouled when the Clippers secured the offensive rebound. Alas.

So what do we say about this, fellow Knicks fans? It’s happened so many times this season, particularly at MSG. Who is to blame? The players? Thibs? The fates?

My child is crying. My wife is angry. The cat fell into the kitchen sink and got leftover marinara all over. Russell has the recap. Good night.