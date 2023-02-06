NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish

In this week’s edition of “where will Cam Reddish end up?”, we are hearing rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers have joined the likes of the Bucks, Lakers and Mavericks as teams interested in trading for the Knicks’ 23-year-old wing. The Cavaliers are reportedly willing to give up the second round draft pick that the Knicks are seeking in a potential trade, but that’s not all. Cleveland would apparently like to send out either Cedi Osman or Dylan Windler in an attempt to remain below the tax line. That being said, it’s currently unknown if the Knicks would be interested in taking back either player.

Osman, who has played in all but two games this season, is currently averaging 9.3 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 1.5 APG in 21.4 MPG while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.3% from 3. He may not move the needle much but he is the exact kind of second unit help the Knicks have been looking for. Osman has had some big games in his career and possesses the ability to knock down outside shots at a solid clip and be a serviceable defender. Were New York to pursue him, he, along with his shooting and size, could pair nicely with Immanuel Quickley and the rest of the bench.

Meanwhile, Windler has only appeared in 50 games this season and is averaging just 2.2 PPG, 1.8 RPG, and .7 APG in 9.2 MPG. The 26-year-old 6’6” wing has struggled to crack the rotation as a full time contributor and because of that, it’s clear that both teams would value Osman, who has been way more productive and a bigger contributor than Windler this season, over him.

The Knicks have has interest in multiple veteran wings like Grayson Allen, Malik Beasley, and Eric Gordon so it may ultimately come down to who the Knicks like more, but for now, we can only continue to wait and speculate. Thankfully though, we shouldn’t have to do so much longer. With Reddish having been on the trading block for so long, this could potentially be the last update before we finally see a trade occur.