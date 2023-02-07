Jalen Brunson to have his jersey retired at Villanova

Jalen Brunson may have missed out on his first All-Star appearance but he’ll at least get recognition for everything he accomplished at Villanova tomorrow as his jersey will be retired by the university. The Knicks’ point guard had a remarkable three-season career at the university. One in which he averaged 14.4 PPG, 3.7 APG, and 2.5 RPG over 116 games, helped lead Villanova to a pair of national championships and became just the second player in the school’s history to be named the National Player of the Year.

When asked about the Brunson, current Wildcats head coach Kyle Neptune stated, “Jalen put together one of the most amazing Villanova basketball careers ever,” and added, “his remarkable will and work ethic left an indelible mark on our program. He set a standard of excellence, on and off the court, that still impacts us today,”. Besides having his jersey retired during halftime of Villanova’s game against DePaul, a plaque honoring Brunson will be placed in the main lobby of the university’s arena.

With Villanova being just outside of Philadelphia and the Knicks heading to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers on Friday, Brunson, who is currently averaging 23.1PPG and 6.2APG, should be in attendance and have a couple of days to enjoy the campus he once called home before continuing what will be an important stretch for the Knicks.