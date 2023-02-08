NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets, Pistons have expressed interest in acquiring Cam Reddish

With the exception of a surprisingly large and vocal contingent of fans who believe the relationship can somehow be repaired, I think we are all ready for the Knicks’ front office to find a team partner for Cam Reddish, so that he can get a fresh start and the rest of us can move on with our lives.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, there appear to be a few more suitors for Reddish, according to SNY’s Ian Begley:

On the latest edition of The Putback, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the Denver Nuggets have “registered some interest” in trading for Cam Reddish. However, the Knicks and Detroit Pistons have “more recently” had talks about a potential Reddish deal.

The Nuggets currently rank first in the West, while the Pistons rank dead last in the East, so these two teams are definitely on the opposite ends of the spectrum. If you’re Cam, would you rather have the chance to compete for a title, or get more playing time?

But the decision doesn’t really rest with Cam. So what could the Pistons or Nuggets offer? Denver is reportedly interested in moving guard Bones Hyland. Bones has his stans as well — and the guy can flat-out score — but he seems like a poor fit for a team that already has Immanuel Quickley. There have also been rumors that the Knicks were looking into Detroit’s Saddiq Bey. That could be a tremendous fit, although the Knicks would probably also need to throw in some draft compensation.

Anyway, let’s make a good deal, Leon Rose!