REPORT: Bucks have expressed interest in Derrick Rose

In a recent substack article, Marc Stein wrote that according to league sources the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in trading for New York’s Derrick Rose. (Paywalled)

Derrick was a significant contributor during the 2020-21 season. Due to injury, he appeared in only 26 games last season. Since returning this season, he has been largely unproductive on the floor for New York, averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 assists in 26 games before coach Tom Thibodeau shortened his rotation and squeezed out Rose. He had a field goal percentage of under 40 before the benching.

The desire to offload Derrick comes as no surprise. I had heard that the front office was working to do right by him, trying to find a playoff-contender to take him. Rose, 34, and Thibodeau share a long history, dating back to their prosperous days in Chicago, and Derrick has been a net positive for New York in many tangible and intangible ways. (Much better than his first stint with the club.)

Unfortunately, most teams would simply release him to the buyout market. The former MVP is contracted to earn $14 million this season, but he would likely be amenable to a cheaper contract for the opportunity to keep playing.

The Milwaukee Bucks (37-17) rank second in the Eastern Conference. Their starting guard is All-Star Jrue Holiday. Surely Rose would be a bench player, or break-in-case-of-emergency guard who the team could trust to be ready in playoff situations.

The Knicks have already made one trade, sending Cam Reddish to the Portland Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. According to reports, they are also interested in Milwaukee’s shooting guard Grayson Allen. Could a swap be hammered out around Rose and Allen?

Time’s running out, Leon! The trade deadline is 3 PM ET today. Stay tuned.