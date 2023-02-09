Knicks and Bulls discussing Zach LaVine trade

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls are discussing a potential trade that would send Zach LaVine to the Knicks.

This is what’s being reported as the potential trade package:

A big price to pay with the three first-round picks. LaVine, in the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract, would add to a core of Julius Randle-Jalen Brunson-RJ Barrett-Mitchell Robinson-Immanuel Quickley. The two-time All-Star, 27, carries a hefty contract but would give the Knicks another big-time scorer. Averaging 23.6 points per game, LaVine is also more of an outside shooting threat with an ability to slash to the basket.

He does carry the weight of an unfavorable injury history and contract. Trying to look on the positive side, he can be a dynamic scorer that also runs in transition. The 3.7 fast break points per game are the second-highest of his career. Head coach Tom Thibodeau also has coached LaVine in the past and had high praise from him. Check out this quote from 2021:

Tom Thibodeau always praises Zach LaVine. Did so again tonight: "Hard worker, gym rat. He's gotten better every year. So I'm not surprised that he's had the success that he's had. It's unfortunate being in the health and safety protocol for him. But he's had a terrific season." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 28, 2021

With the trade deadline looming at 3 PM EST this is definitely something to keep an eye on. LaVine has been rumored to be unhappy in Chicago for months and the Knicks’ front office is looking to add a big fish. LaVine would be a big catch, it just depends on how much the Knicks are willing to sacrifice.

RJ Barrett is not in the rumored trade package but one would think that Barrett’s name has been discussed. The fourth-year forward has had his struggles in New York and a change of scenery could be on the horizon.

Pulling in Josh Hart and Zach LaVine would not be bad deadline acquisitions. LaVine can score and would take pressure off Brunson and Randle. It’s worth at least gauging what it’d take to bring him to New York.

