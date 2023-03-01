Julius Randle has taken his game to another level since the All-Star break

For the second time in three seasons, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was selected as an NBA All-Star. Incredibly well deserved, Randle has come out sizzling from the layoff and has his Knicks looking primed as a competitor in the Eastern Conference. New York is riding a six-game win streak heading into tonight’s cross-town rivalry against the Brooklyn Nets.

Randle has scored 46, 28, and 23 points while knocking down 15 of 33 three-pointers since returning.

His 46 points in a win against the Washington Wizards tied a career-high:

Scoring ten points in the final five minutes, Randle was a massive factor that helped the Knicks extend their win streak to four games. It was a great road win to start off the final 20 games on the right note.

It was also the sixth time in his career he knocked down seven or more three-pointers in a game.

To follow that up, the Knicks waxed the New Orleans Pelicans back in MSG. Randle put up 28 and five three-pointers to defeat his former squad. He added five assists, seven rebounds, and was a game-high +26 from the floor in 33 minutes.

Against the Boston Celtics, Randle and Immanuel Quickley led the game in scoring with 23 points apiece. It was Randle’s 46th game this season with at least 20 points. The Knicks controlled the game wire-to-wire and picked up their sixth straight win.

All of this is to say, Julius Randle has picked right back up where he left off. Going into the All-Star break he was averaging 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. In the three games back, he’s averaging 32.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. The rebounds will go up while the scoring should drop a bit but the two-time All-Star has been a beast.

One noticeable difference this season is his three-point shooting. Randle has knocked down 176 from deep in 63 games. This is well over his career high of 160 he set in 2020-21 while appearing in 71 games. He is not the only Knick to set a career-high in three-pointers this season. Jalen Brunson has also made himself a force from deep and the Knicks' two best players elevating their games has elevated this team.

It’s been an impressive season for Randle. As of now, he is in the top five for total points and rebounds. The only other player in the top ten in both categories is Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Pretty elite company.

For a player like Julius Randle that is top 15 in minutes per game, the All-Star break was much needed. He plays tough and endures a lot of wear and tear on his body. Feeling completely rejuvenated, the Knicks look like a force to be reckoned with and can compete with anyone.

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, they are only just beginning.

