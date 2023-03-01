Knicks 142, Nets 118: Scenes from a symphony of bucket-getting

The New York Knicks smacked the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, dropping a season-high 142 points in an easy win. Our guys got off to a blazing start, pouring in 47 points in the first quarter. Of course, the Knicks dropped 48 first-quarter points against Oklahoma City early in the season, and still lost.

But these Knicks are not those Knicks. These Knicks are stone-cold killers. Jalen Brunson had 30 points at the half. He finished with 39.

BRUNSON FOR 3!!! pic.twitter.com/6kzek94QEV — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 2, 2023

Quentin Grimes had his best game in a while, with 22 points. Mitchell Robinson (13 points, 10 rebounds) dominated his counterpart, Nic Claxton. I heard a lot of chatter on social media earlier this season that Claxton should be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. If that chatter wasn’t totally dead, the Knicks killed it off for good tonight.

Hell, let’s give a shoutout to Trevor Keels, who scored his first NBA points.

Knicks good. Recap to come.