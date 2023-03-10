Kings 122, Knicks 117: Scenes from a lot of heart (but a lot of bricks)

Say what you will about these Knicks, but they don’t quit. They lost Jalen Brunson at halftime to a reoccurrence of his foot injury (worrisome!), and were down by 20 in the third quarter, but they rallied to tie the game at 96-96 in the fourth quarter.

RJ beating the buzzer pic.twitter.com/BwqVFmvIMF — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 10, 2023

Unfortunately, New York fell victim to the same problem that plagued them all night: They couldn’t shoot for the shit. And against the Sacramento Kings and their league-leading offense, eventually you’re going to have to hit some shots to keep pace. De’Aaron Fox went on a one-man 7-0 run to take back the lead, and the Knicks couldn’t quite muster another comeback.

The shooting numbers from this game were legit embarrassing. Immanuel Quickley missed his first 10 shots of the game before hitting a three in the final minute. He finished 1-11 (1-8 from three). Julius Randle shot 8-22 (2-12 from three) and RJ Barrett shot 9-23 (1-8 from three). Quentin Grimes (4-10 from three) buoyed the offense a bit after Brunson went down.

Sucks.