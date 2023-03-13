Knicks 112, Lakers 108: Scenes from a gritty win in Tinseltown

An the award for the best road win on Sunday night in the NBA goes to — probably, but who cares, really — the Knicks!

No Jalen Brunson. No LeBron James, but an entertaining game as always between the Knicks and Lakers in LA saw the Knicks secure their first win out west against the Lakers since 2019.

And you guessed it, the leading man for New York was none other than Julius Randle.

Julius Randle coming out with a FORCE pic.twitter.com/HlOd0rUthE — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 13, 2023

Oh yeah Ju is COOKIN pic.twitter.com/8KCpcpyuzh — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 13, 2023

Randle finished with 33 points and set the tempo without Brunson in the lineup. RJ Barrett also stepped up with a big night and had 30 points while filling the supporting role extremely well.

A strong finish from RJ puts the Knicks up 8! pic.twitter.com/lM7vYkF0bk — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 13, 2023

Ju nails the three to end the quarter‼️



25 first-half points for the All-Star forward pic.twitter.com/EYo7rk8bGZ — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 13, 2023

More of Randle and Barrett in the second half helped the Knicks gain control down the stretch.

Randle putting on a SHOW in LA ️ pic.twitter.com/KIQDUHtp8N — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 13, 2023

RJ steps up and KNOCKS down the three pic.twitter.com/ISaKqsdY68 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 13, 2023

And of course it’s LA so it was a must-see ending, but this time the Knicks celebrated as the credits rolled.

Ladies and gentlemen…



ITS SHOWTIME pic.twitter.com/biPxzQ7jM5 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 13, 2023

PHENOMENAL heads up play from Josh Hart! pic.twitter.com/BXmmfXTFPq — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 13, 2023

One that will tug at the Hart-strings no doubt. Now, the moment you didn’t ask for but I know you’ve been waiting for...

The “Best Picture” award! And it goes to...Julius Randle! Sealing a memorable night in LA with a kiss!

The Knicks end the losing streak and now head to Portland as the west coast trip continues. Keep that popcorn on hand folks!