 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Isaiah Hartenstein earned some nice bonuses in Sunday’s win

He earned that money with his strong play in LA.

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein had extra incentive to celebrate Sunday night’s 112-108 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles. He earned a pair of $350,000 bonuses during the game: a personal bonus for reaching 1,350 total minutes played, and a team bonus for the Knicks reaching 40 wins.

After the win, Hartenstein took to social media to celebrate his fresh influx of cash.

Hartenstein certainly earned those bonuses, as he was one of the biggest contributors in the Knicks victory. In fact, he had one of the greatest zero-point performances I’ve ever seen, racking up no points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, and a team-high plus-19. He did yeoman’s work guarding one of the best bigs in the NBA, Anthony Davis.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau recognized Hartenstein’s value, leaving him in to close the game in place of starting center Mitchell Robinson, who struggled a bit containing Davis.

Hartenstein has another $350,000 bonus ready to kick in if the Knicks make the playoffs. Let’s get that money, big man!

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...