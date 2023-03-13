Isaiah Hartenstein earned some nice bonuses in Sunday’s win

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein had extra incentive to celebrate Sunday night’s 112-108 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles. He earned a pair of $350,000 bonuses during the game: a personal bonus for reaching 1,350 total minutes played, and a team bonus for the Knicks reaching 40 wins.

After the win, Hartenstein took to social media to celebrate his fresh influx of cash.

Knicks Isaiah Hartenstein on IG after hitting two separate bonuses in one game:



— $350K for 40 wins



— $350K for 1,350 minutes pic.twitter.com/hlKE9hziKe — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 13, 2023

Hartenstein certainly earned those bonuses, as he was one of the biggest contributors in the Knicks victory. In fact, he had one of the greatest zero-point performances I’ve ever seen, racking up no points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, and a team-high plus-19. He did yeoman’s work guarding one of the best bigs in the NBA, Anthony Davis.

AD vs Mitch: 6/10

AD vs iHart: 2/8



Lots of noise and context to each individual possession, but iHart was FAR better vs AD both in iso and P&R.



Hartenstein’s been very good of late, and has closed in place of Mitch both vs Sacramento and LAL.



Big luxury to have. — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) March 13, 2023

Head coach Tom Thibodeau recognized Hartenstein’s value, leaving him in to close the game in place of starting center Mitchell Robinson, who struggled a bit containing Davis.

Hartenstein has another $350,000 bonus ready to kick in if the Knicks make the playoffs. Let’s get that money, big man!