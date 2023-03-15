NBA on ESPN Preview: Two playoff-contender matchups are slated for Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s ESPN doubleheader is tonight! I pray you weren’t caught off-guard. There’s some serious conference-rival basketball on the docket, homie. First, the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27), and then the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (36-33) visit the LA Clippers (36-33).

These are four playoff-caliber teams and both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of hold-your-bowels sports television. If you’re the betting sort—and who isn’t these days?—I direct your attention to the loving embrace of DraftKings.

Game One Details

Fixture: The Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) at Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27)

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH!

In tonight’s first featured game, the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The season series between these two clubs is tied 1-1, with the 76ers winning 118-112 on February 15. Philly has won five straight and seven of their last ten. They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference 3.5 games ahead of fourth-place Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have a 28-7 home record, but will take the floor tonight without the services of defensive anchor Jarrett Allen and offensive powderkeg, Donovan Mitchell. Jalen McDaniels is sidelined for the Sixers.

ESPN.com gives Philly a 58% chance to win this one. Considering that Allen and Mitchell are out, I’d go higher than that, Jack.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

O/U: 220

Cavs ML: +115

Odds up to date as of Wednesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: The Golden State Warriors (36-33) at LA Clippers (36-33)

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Crypto.com, Hollywood.

In tonight’s second featured game, the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors. L.A. is currently sixth in the Western Conference and hopes to extend their three-game home win streak against the fifth-ranked Dubbies.

The Warriors continue to shoot well from Threeville, ranking second in the West with a 38.3% 3-point shooting percentage.

This will be the fourth meeting between these two teams this season, with the Warriors winning their last matchup 115-91 on March 3. ESPN.com gives the Clips a 73% chance to win this one. But where’s my money? Pffft, of course it’s on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. It’ll be raining dimes at the Richardson ranch!

Outcome Odds

Spread: Clippers -2.5

O/U: 235

Dubs ML: +120

Odds up to date as of Wednesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook