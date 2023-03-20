 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: Knicks vs. Timberwolves- 03/20/23

Hoops.

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks. Timberwolves. Monday night hoops at MSG.

Game is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This is Canis Hoopus. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...