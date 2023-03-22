Game Preview: Knicks at Heat- 03/22/23

The Knicks head back to Miami looking to clinch the season series against the Heat. New York is coming off of a difficult loss against the Timberwolves on Monday night despite 57 points from Julius Randle.

New York returns to South Beach after the epic 122-120 win back on Mar. 3 when Randle hit the game winning shot in the final seconds. The Heat and Knicks have each won three of their last five overall and Miami is coming off of a 12-point win in Detroit against the Pistons.

The Knicks have Trevor Keels and Duane Washington Jr. listed as doubtful for the game. Miami will be without Cody Zeller while Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin are listed as doubtful.

New York and Miami have played two hotly contested games so far this season with the Knicks winning by two both times. This matchup will likely fall into the same category as the Heat continue to fight for a top six spot in the east for the playoffs.

With a win, the Knicks would win the important season series over Miami and continue to try and catch Cleveland for the four spot and home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Prediction

New York will need to bounce back after losing to a Timberwolves team that is dealing with a lot of injury concerns. Miami will want to avenge the loss from earlier this month, which was one of the best games the NBA has seen this season. Winning in Miami is always a tough ask and the defensive end of the floor is where the Knicks will win this game if they can get it done.

With all of that being said, I will take the Knicks to win this game. New York has started to show over the last month or two that they can fight back after tough moments and I think they will again this time. One thing is for sure: we can expect another great game between these two rivals.

Tip off in South Beach is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and we will all of the coverage as always.