NBA on ESPN Preview: Two Western Conference matchups are slated for Wednesday Night

Wednesday’s ESPN doubleheader is tonight (what! so soon?), so make sure to prepare your snacks and beverages, basketball fans. I prefer anything with powdered cheese-like chemicals, myself. Two professional games are on the docket with the Golden State Warriors (37-36) facing the Dallas Mavericks (36-36), and then the Phoenix Suns (38-33) taking on the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37).

Get ready for some tough, conference-rival action. Both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of riveting sports television. If you plan to bet on the game, have you met my friend DraftKings yet?

Game One Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors (37-36) at Dallas Mavericks (36-36)

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

In the first game on the slate, the Golden State Warriors (37-36, sixth in the Western Conference) visit the American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks (36-36, seventh).

The defending champion Dubs have an awful 8-29 road record. The Mavs are a good home team, with a record of 22-14. This will be the third meeting between the two clubs this season. In their last matchup, GSW came out on top, 119-113. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors with 21 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie paced Cuban’s Club with 25 points.

Both teams have some key players who will be out due to injury. For the Mavs, Luka Doncic will sit with a thigh injury, and Markieff Morris is sidelined with a knee injury. Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins (personal), Ryan Rollins (foot), Gary Payton II (adductor), and Andre Iguodala (wrist).

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dubs -2

O/U: 223

Mavs ML: +110

Odds up to date as of Wednesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns (38-33) at Los Angeles Lakers (35-37)

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Crypto.com, Los Angeles, CA

The Suns come into this game after a tough 124-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite a standout performance by Devin Booker, who scored 46 points. The Lakers, meanwhile, have struggled this season with a record of 35-37, placing them 11th in the Western Conference.

Phoenix’s record of 38-33 places them in fourth place in the conference. This will be the third time the Suns and the Lakers face each other this season, with the Suns coming out on top in their last matchup with a score of 130-104 back in December.

Before you place your wagers, note that both teams have players who will be out due to injuries. LeBron James will sit for the Lakers with a foot injury, and Mo Bamba is dealing with an ankle injury. Deandre Ayton is day-to-day with a hip issue for Phoenix, while Kevin Durant has an ankle injury.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Suns -1

O/U: 222

Lakers ML: -105

Odds up to date as of Wednesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook