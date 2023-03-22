Knicks pay tribute to Willis Reed in their first game since his death

Wednesday night’s game in Miami against the Heat marked the Knicks’ first game since the passing of franchise icon Willis Reed. To honor him, they wore a black ribbon. A commemorative patch is also being made.

Julius Randle spoke before the game on what Willis meant to the franchise.

Julius Randle reflects on The Captain's legacy.



Tonight, the team will wear a black ribbon in remembrance. pic.twitter.com/NldyOrq5XQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 22, 2023

Fortunately, Knicks fans watching on MSG were blessed with the longtime broadcast duo of Mike Breen and Wllis’ teammate and friend, Walt “Cyde” Frazier. Clyde was noticeably shaken as he recalled his friend at the start of the broadcast.

So much respect for The Captain. pic.twitter.com/Fq0izOf5tn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 22, 2023

The second half just started, so if you have MSG, I suggest tuning in. Breen and Clyde are using this as a moment to honor the Knicks’ revered big man with stories and clips from his life.

While you’re at it, you can check out P&T writer Matt Miranda’s piece on Willis Reed and all that he meant to the franchise and the city.