 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mitchell Robinson (knee contusion) questionable for Thursday’s game against Magic

He was injured Wednesday night against the Heat.

By Joe Flynn
/ new
New York Knicks v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have listed starting center Mitchell Robinson as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Magic with a contused knee.

Robinson suffered the injury during Wednesday night’s loss to the Heat. The Miami players were not kind to Mitch, to put it lightly. Did he hurt himself on this “screen” by Max Strus?

...or did he injure himself when Jimmy Butler grabbed his leg following a missed layup?

The Heat are a bunch of bums. But what else can you expect from Pat Riley’s franchise?

Anyway, this could really hurt the Knicks’ chances to win Thursday night, in what has become a fairly important game in Orlando. The Magic aren’t great, but they have loads of young talent, particularly in the frontcourt. Isaiah Hartenstein has been tremendous, but third-string center Jericho Sims hasn’t been tested in a while. The Knicks really need to halt this recent losing streak. Hopefully Mitch is alright.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...