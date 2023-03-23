Mitchell Robinson (knee contusion) questionable for Thursday’s game against Magic

The New York Knicks have listed starting center Mitchell Robinson as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Magic with a contused knee.

Mitchell Robinson (contused right knee) is questionable for tonight’s game at Orlando. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 23, 2023

Robinson suffered the injury during Wednesday night’s loss to the Heat. The Miami players were not kind to Mitch, to put it lightly. Did he hurt himself on this “screen” by Max Strus?

Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with a knee injury.



He hurt himself on this “screen” by Max Strus where Robinson was called for a foul. pic.twitter.com/896NRcVhbK — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 23, 2023

...or did he injure himself when Jimmy Butler grabbed his leg following a missed layup?

Jimmy Butler grabs Mitchell Robinson’s foot after a missed layup pic.twitter.com/hW6VkMyTrS — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 23, 2023

The Heat are a bunch of bums. But what else can you expect from Pat Riley’s franchise?

Anyway, this could really hurt the Knicks’ chances to win Thursday night, in what has become a fairly important game in Orlando. The Magic aren’t great, but they have loads of young talent, particularly in the frontcourt. Isaiah Hartenstein has been tremendous, but third-string center Jericho Sims hasn’t been tested in a while. The Knicks really need to halt this recent losing streak. Hopefully Mitch is alright.