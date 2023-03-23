Game Thread: Knicks at Magic — 3/23/23

After losing to the Heat last night, the New York Knicks (42-32) remain in Florida to battle the Orlando Magic (30-43) tonight. The Knicks may be without the services of lead guard Jalen Brunson (doubtful, sprained right hand) and center Mitchell Robinson (doubtful, right knee contusion), and the Magic are a feisty bunch. Still, New York won their two prior matchups this season, and if they want to prove they’re ready for the Playoffs, they need to confidently dispatch these cellar dwellers.

Bonus: Expect extended Deuce McBride minutes tonight!

Eight games left. Let’s win ’em all. Tip-off’s at 7:00 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Pin Striped Post. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Viva Knickerbockers!