Jalen Brunson (sprained wrist) practiced Sunday, listed as questionable for Monday’s game

The New York Knicks could use some good news after three straight losses. Fortunately, they got a little bit of a boost Sunday, as star point guard Jalen Brunson participated in practice. Brunson missed the Knicks’ previous game — a loss to the Magic Thursday night — with a sprained wrist.

Good news: Jalen Brunson went through practice today, Tom Thibodeau says. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 26, 2023

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Brunson is a lock to play on Monday when the Knicks take on the Houston Rockets at MSG. According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, he’s still listed as questionable.

Jalen Brunson will be listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against the Rockets, Thibodeau says. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 26, 2023

Upon seeing this news, my first thought was that Brunson should continue to rest that wrist — not to mention the foot injury that kept him out of recent games — against Houston. That team is powerfully crappy, and the Knicks should be able to take care of business at home against the Rockets, with or without Brunson.

However, I see the other side of the argument. The Knicks have no margin for error if they want to claim the fifth seed. Hell, they’re only 2 losses behind Miami for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East. We do not want the Knicks to fall all the way to the play-in.

Here’s hoping Brunson is fully healed and at his best for the stretch run.