Knicks 137, Rockets 115: Scenes from a second-half grounding of the Rockets

IQ lead the charge as the Knicks got back to winning ways.

By Sean Saint Jacques
/ new
Houston Rockets v New York Knicks Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Knicks took care of business against the Houston Rockets at MSG tonight behind a career night from Immanuel Quickley. New York was without Jalen Brunson and needed some help picking up the slack.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle were the first on line one to answer the call.

Then Quickley joined the cause in a big way in the second quarter while Barrett kept on rolling.

Randle finished with 26 points, Barrett had 19 points and Quickley finished a 40 burger to go along with nine assists and shot 82.4 percent from the field (14-17).

New York led by five at the half, but behind Quickley’s big night outscored the Rockets by 17 in the second half on their way to ending the losing streak.

The Knicks host the Heat next on Wednesday in the final game of their regular season series with Miami. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. and we will talk to you then!

