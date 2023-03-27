Knicks 137, Rockets 115: Scenes from a second-half grounding of the Rockets

The Knicks took care of business against the Houston Rockets at MSG tonight behind a career night from Immanuel Quickley. New York was without Jalen Brunson and needed some help picking up the slack.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle were the first on line one to answer the call.

RJ with the SLAM ️ ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/4EXXB1vxFx — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2023

Knicks hustle on the glass leads to a Randle THROW DOWN pic.twitter.com/YuDkjFF6tz — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2023

Then Quickley joined the cause in a big way in the second quarter while Barrett kept on rolling.

The RJ BARRETT Masterclass™️ pic.twitter.com/YRT53o0IDa — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2023

Quickley scoops, Quickley SCORES pic.twitter.com/iEuXnsQWio — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2023

Randle finished with 26 points, Barrett had 19 points and Quickley finished a 40 burger to go along with nine assists and shot 82.4 percent from the field (14-17).

What can’t Immanuel Quickley do on offense? pic.twitter.com/saTGNWy5Jb — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2023

THIRTY-SEVEN FOR QUICKLEY pic.twitter.com/Y3ViHbJPFn — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2023

It’s the Immanuel Quickley show here at MSG ️ pic.twitter.com/n9s4ZzlHlD — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2023

New York led by five at the half, but behind Quickley’s big night outscored the Rockets by 17 in the second half on their way to ending the losing streak.

Fans give IQ a standing ovation after scoring a career-high 40 points pic.twitter.com/a3aTCpx5SW — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 28, 2023

The Knicks host the Heat next on Wednesday in the final game of their regular season series with Miami. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. and we will talk to you then!