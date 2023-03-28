Jalen Brunson (sprained wrist) is expected to play Wednesday against the Heat, per Mike Breen

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson missed Monday night’s victory over the Houston Rockets with a sprained right wrist. It was Brunson’s second consecutive game missed, and his eighth of the last 11. It is still officially unknown whether he will be available for Wednesday’s hugely important matchup against the Miami Heat.

However, Knicks broadcaster Mike Breen said during the last night’s game that Brunson is expected to play Wednesday against the Heat.

Mike Breen says Jalen Brunson (right hand sprain) is expected to play Wednesday against Miami pic.twitter.com/wsQkdh2xrY — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 28, 2023

Breen noted that Brunson wanted to play on Monday, but the Knicks brass elected to hold him out one more game. It turned out to be a wise decision, as Brunson’s understudy, Immanuel Quickley, exploded for 40 points and nine assists in an easy Knicks win.

However, the Heat present a whole different level of challenge than the lowly Rockets. They currently sit two games behind the Knicks in the standings. A Knicks win would clinch the season series and postseason seeding tie-breaker, all but eliminating Miami from the race for the fifth seed. Here’s hoping Breen is correct, and Brunson is in the starting lineup Wednesday.