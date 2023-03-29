NBA on ESPN Preview: Three tough teams and the Mavs are slated for Wednesday Night

Wednesday’s ESPN doubleheader has snuck up on you again. There are two excellent games on the docket with the Dallas Mavericks (36-39) facing the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25), and then the NBA champion Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) taking on the Phoenix Suns (40-35).

These are four professional basketball teams and both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of spine-tingling sports television. If you’re so inclined to place a wager, DraftKings is batting their lovely lashes at you.

Game One Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks (36-39) at Philadelphia 76ers (49-25)

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philly, PA.

The Philadelphia 76ers expect to snap their three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The Fightin’ Cheesesteaks have a 26-11 home record this season. Very nice. On the other hand, the Mavericks have a 15-23 road record. Not so very nice.

This is the second matchup between these two teams this season. The Mavs won the previous game 133-126 on March 3rd. Doncic was the star of that one, scoring an impressive 42 points for the Mavericks, while Embiid scored 35 points for the 76ers. I’d be stunned if the Mavs survive tonight.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Sixers -4

O/U: 223

Mavs ML: +150

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) at the Phoenix Suns (40-35).

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

The Wolves are gaining speed en route to the Playoffs, thanks to the return of Karl-Anthony Towns and the play of Anthony Edwards. The latter leads the T-Wolves with an average of 24.6 points per game.

The Suns lead the season series between these two clubs 2-1, although Minnesota won their last match-up 121-116 in January. On Monday, Phoenix beat the sliding Jazz, whereas the T-Wolves held off the potent Kings in Sacaramento.

For the Suns, Devin Booker has averaged 28.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 47 games this season. Center Deandre Ayton scores 18.3 points per game, but is doubtful for the Suns. Expect Ayton to sit tonight with an injury, however, and here’s your friendly remember to always check the injury report before you lay your bet.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Suns-6

O/U: 223

Wolfies ML: +195

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook