The New York Knicks take on the Miami Heat Wednesday night at MSG. This is a big game for playoff seeding. Jalen Brunson (sprained wrist) will play.

Tip-off is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Hot Hot Hoops. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Please be kind to one another. Be cool. Go the Knicks.