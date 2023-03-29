Julius Randle left Wednesday’s game with a sprained ankle

New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle left Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat after spraining his ankle late in the second quarter. He was fouled, stayed in the game to shoot the two free throws, and then left the game before halftime.

The Knicks announced he would not return.

Randle was in the midst of a pretty rough first half. He scored only three points on 1-5 shooting before the injury. Still he has mostly been a rock for the Knicks this season. Randle hasn’t missed a game in 2022-23. He came into the evening averaging a team-high 25.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

The ankle injury didn’t look good, though it would be foolish to speculate right now about his availability moving forward. All we know is that he won’t be back tonight. The Knicks are currently locked in a close battle with the Heat, so Obi Toppin and others will have to step up.