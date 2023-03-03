NBA on ESPN Preview: Two conference matchups are slated for Friday Night

Ring the bells! Friday’s ESPN doubleheader is almost upon us, so make sure your snack cupboard is stocked. There are two games between conference rivals on the docket with the Brooklyn Nets (34-28) facing the Boston Celtics (45-18), and then the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) take on the Denver Nuggets (44-19).

These are four playoff-caliber teams and both games should be competitive late into the night. Riveting sports television is virtually guaranteed. If you plan to pony up a few pennies on the game, DraftKings beckons.

Game One Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets (34-28) at Boston Celtics (45-18).

Date and Time: Friday, March 3, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Meh.

The Boston Celtics are coming off a hard-fought 117-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by Jayson Tatum’s 41 points. Tonight they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to TD Garden. Both teams are playoff-contenders; both were humiliated by the New York Knicks this week. Life is grand at MSG, folks!

This will be the fourth meeting between these two teams this season. The Celtics won their last encounter 139-96 in February. Tatum had a strong showing in that game, scoring 31 points in the victory. He’s been the centerpiece for the Celtics this season, averaging 30.3 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Meanwhile, Derrick White has also performed well, averaging 16 points and 3.6 boards over the last 10 games.

Did I mention that the Knicks whomped both these teams this week? Not that I’d ever gloat. I expect the Celtics to win tonight’s battle, as does DraftKings, evidently. Betting lines follow.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Celts -10.5

O/U: N/A

Nets ML: +430

Odds up to date as of Thursday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) at Denver Nuggets (44-19).

Date and Time: Friday, March 3, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to extend their three-game win streak with a victory over the Denver Nuggets tonight. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the Grizzlies winning the last matchup 112-94 on Feb. 26, with Ja Morant leading the way with 23 points for Memphis.

The league’s twice-decorated MVP Nikola Jokic has been the standout player for Denver, averaging an impressive 24.6 points per game and 11.7 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray has performed well over the last 10 games, averaging 15.9 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Nuggets.

ESPN.com gives the Nuggies a 66% chance to win tonight. Sounds about right. Don’t forget to bet on a triple-double for Joker!

Outcome Odds

Spread: Nuggets -5.5

O/U: N/A

Grizz ML: +180

Odds up to date as of Thursday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook