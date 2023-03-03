Knicks 122, Heat 120: Scenes from O.M.G.

The New York Knicks staved off a comeback (and the refs) and knocked off the Miami Heat, 122-120. Let’s get right to it: This was the shot of the season.

When you’re hot you’re hot. And when you get a double bang from the legend Mike Breen it’s a good night! pic.twitter.com/I4expNwtCu — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2023

The Knicks were clinging to a four-point lead with a minute left, when Tyler Herro ran into Bam Adebayo’s screen and coughed up of the ball. The refs pathetically blew the call, whistling Immanuel Quickley for the foul instead. They even upheld the call, which was even more pathetic. Herro sank two free throws, and Julius Randle coughed the ball up on the ensuing possession, leading to a game-tying fast break for Miami.

With 24 seconds remaining, Jalen Brunson brought the ball up the court, kicked the ball out to Randle while facing a double-team. Jimmy Butler poked the ball away, and Randle stumbled toward the sideline as the clock approached zero. And then...magic. Let’s watch it again, shall we?

I’m practically in tears right now. Take that, Pat Riley!

Recap to come.