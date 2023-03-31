Julius Randle will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained ankle

When Knicks power forward Julius Randle left Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat with an ankle injury, fans held their collective breath waiting for news of the severity of his injury. Well, the news came back Thursday, and it ain’t good. Randle suffered an ankle sprain and will miss at least the next two weeks.

Knicks say Julius Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to ankle sprain. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 30, 2023

This would have been terrible news if it had happened earlier in the season, but at this moment, it’s potentially devastating. Two weeks from Thursday would be April 13. The first day of the NBA playoffs is April 15. That’s cutting it pretty damn close.

For now, the Knicks need to at least lock down one of the six automatic playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit in fifth place, 2.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and four games ahead of the Miami Heat. They have five games left in the regular season.

Heal up soon, Julius!