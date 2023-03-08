NBA on ESPN Preview: Two excellent matchups are slated for Wednesday Night

Wednesday’s ESPN doubleheader looms large, so time remains for you to shop for snacks and beverages basketball fans. There are two excellent games on the docket with the Dallas Mavericks (33-32) facing the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34), and then the Toronto Raptors (32-34) taking on the LA Clippers (34-33) .

These are four competent teams and both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of riveting sports television. If you plan to bet on the game, DraftKings would love your business.

Game One Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks (33-32) at New Orleans Pelicans (31-34)

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Smoothie King Center, Dallas, TX.

The Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off for the fourth and final time this season. The Mavericks prevailed in the last match-up on February 3rd with a 111-106 victory. They are ranked fifth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 34-32, will take to the court with their star player and the NBA’s top scorer, Luka Doncic, who averages 33.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans rank 10th in the conference with a record of 31-34, but cannot be underestimated. The Mavs barely squeaked by the Jazz last night, pulling ahead in the final minutes to win 120-116. Fatigue may be a factor on the second night of a back-to-back.

Tip-off’s at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -1

O/U: 233

Pels ML: +100

Odds up to date as of Wednesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors (32-34) at LA Clippers (34-33)

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Following a brawny display by Paul George, who racked up an impressive 42 points in the Clippers’ 135-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Clippers are feeling confident as they take on the Raptors.

The Raptors are coming off a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, thanks to a strong performance by All-Star referee Scott Foster. These two teams have already met once this season, with the Clippers emerging victorious 124-113 in their last encounter on December 28. In that one, Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 36 points, while George contributed 23 points for the Clippers. Expect the Raptors to come out with a vengeance and an upset could be in the cards.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Clippers -3

O/U: 229

Raptors ML: +135

Odds up to date as of Wednesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook