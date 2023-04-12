The rest of the schedule for the Knicks-Cavaliers playoff series has been released

We already knew that the New York Knicks would take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland in Game 1 of the playoffs this Saturday. However, the rest of their first-round schedule remained a mystery...until Wednesday afternoon, that is.

Let’s get down to it!

Knicks Cavs Playoffs schedule:



️ Game 1 Cle Sat April 15 6p ESPN



️ Game 2 Cle Tue April 18 7:30p TNT



️ Game 3 NY Fri April 21 830p ABC



️ Game 4 NY Sun April 23 1p ABC



If/TBD:



️ Game 5 Cle Wed April 26



️ Game 6 NY Fri April 28



️ Game 7 Cle Sun April 30 pic.twitter.com/csEGlgWEjx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 12, 2023

As I said in my previous article, Game 1 is heartbreaking for this author, as it falls on my wedding anniversary. Fortunately for me, the rest of the playoff schedule looks good to me! Game 2 will take place in Cleveland on Tuesday night. Madison Square Garden will take center stage on Friday night for Game 3. Imagine if the Knicks can steal one of the first two games in Cleveland heading into a Friday night game at MSG! No matter what happens, I’m sure the Garden will be rockin’ for Games 3 and 4.

Of course, we’ll have to find out whether Games 5, 6 and 7 will be needed. Hopefully the Knicks sweep. That would be cool!