Julius Randle (ankle) participated in limited practice Tuesday

The specter of Julius Randle missing playoff games has hovered over the New York Knicks ever since their All-Star power forward sprained his ankle a few weeks ago. We’re still not sure if Randle will suit up for the Knicks for Game 1 on Saturday, but he certainly seems to be getting closer to that goal.

On Tuesday, Julius practiced with the team, albeit in a limited capacity. He didn’t participate in any contact drills. He did do some running and shooting. In the post-practice media session, head coach Tom Thibodeau seemed please with Randle’s progress.

Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle has made good, steady progress of late. Randle sprained his left ankle late last month. Thibodeau wouldn’t say if Randle will be ready for Game 1 on Saturday. But based on what Thibodeau said, it sounds like Randle is trending in right direction. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 11, 2023

Tom Thibodeau provides an update on Julius Randle's status, saying he's made good progress.



On Randle's availability for Game 1: "Game 1 is what, Saturday? We'll see." pic.twitter.com/dpLbnZMX4L — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 11, 2023

Thibs being Thibs, he wouldn’t commit to anything definitive on Randle’s status for Game 1. However, did you notice that smile at the end of the video? Our guy Thibs is playing his usual games. I bet he’s feeling pretty confident in Randle suiting up on Saturday. If he plays, hopefully that ankle feels good enough to allow him to play effectively. We’ll need him.