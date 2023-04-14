Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is reportedly targeting a return to play in Game 1 on Saturday

The officially injury report for Game 1 of the Knicks-Cavaliers series was released on Friday. To the surprise of nobody, Julius Randle was listed as questionable. The All-Star power forward hasn’t played since spraining his ankle several weeks ago. He wasn’t cleared for contact in practice this week, and it seemed like he wouldn’t be ready for Saturday’s series opener.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered Knicks fans a glimmer of hope. According to his sources, Randle is targeting Game 1 as his return date. He plans on testing his ankle before the game. If the ankle is good, he’ll play.

ESPN Sources: Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle (left ankle sprain) is targeting a return vs. the Cavaliers on Saturday. Randle has been steadily improving and plans to test his left ankle prior to gametime before making a final decision on rejoining lineup for Game 1. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 14, 2023

Obviously, Randle’s return would be a massive boon for the Knicks heading into what’s sure to be a tough series. The Cavaliers how one of the toughest frontcourts in the league in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Knicks could really use Randle’s size, strength, and rebounding. Game 1 is less than 24 hours away, so we’ll know soon enough.