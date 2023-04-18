Josh Hart (sprained ankle) expected to play in Game 2

Knicks fans have been feeling good ever since their guys took Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Cleveland Saturday night. However, we’ve been worried about the status of Josh Hart, who sprained his ankle in the Game 1 win. Hart was downgraded to “doubtful” on Monday, then upgraded to “questionable” on Tuesday.

Now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is saying that Hart expects to play in Game 2 tonight.

Reporting for NBA Today on Josh Hart’s availability for Game 2 vs. Cavs pic.twitter.com/ZbxocKRWWf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 18, 2023

Even head coach Tom Thibodeau seemed confident in his pre-game press conference that Hart will play.

Said he went through everything this morning and will warm up and as long as nothing changes he will play. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) April 18, 2023

This would be huge for the Knicks. Hart was arguably the team’s MVP in Game 1, with 17 points off the bench, including a late go-ahead three.

This is the second game-time, ankle-related injury announcement Knicks fans have had to deal with so far in the series. Julius Randle played despite a bum ankle in Game 1. Will there be a fresh ankle drama in every game of this series? I hope not.