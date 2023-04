The New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Josh Hart (sprained ankle) is expected to play.

Tip-off’s at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT or MSG. This is your game thread. This is Fear the Sword. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Viva Knicks!