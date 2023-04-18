Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90: Scenes from the worst performance of the season

The New York Knicks played like chumps on Tuesday night, and the Cavaliers made them pay for it. The game was close through the first quarter, but the Cavs stifled the Knicks in the second en route to a 20-point halftime lead. And that was pretty much all she wrote. Your final score: Cavs 107, Knicks 90.

Basically everybody sucked in this game. Jalen Brunson couldn’t hit shots and didn’t make plays for others. Julius Randle couldn’t build off his excellent first quarter in Game 1. Immanuel Quickley has looked terrible all series...though he did finally hit a couple of shots in garbage time. RJ Barrett got to the free-throw line seven times, but finished 4-13 shooting. Darius Garland killed them. Caris LeVert also killed them, which might be even worse, as the Knicks were supposed to enjoy a bench advantage in this series.

This team is going to need to do some soul-searching after this one. The Cavs raised their games following Game 1. The Knicks need to do the same now.

