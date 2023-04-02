 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Knicks vs. Wizards-04/02/23

Win tonight and lock that Playoff spot.

By Russell_Richardson
NBA: Washington Wizards at New York Knicks Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (45-33) merely need to defeat the Washington Wizards (34-43) in order to clinch their Playoff spot. With the Zards missing Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porziņģis (illness), and Kyle Kuzma (ankle)—according to the ESPN.com injury report—this should be an easy evening for our heroes. No trap game talk allowed.

Four games left. Let’s win ’em all. Tip-off’s at 6:00 p.m. EST. This is your game thread. This is Bullets Forever. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Break their wants, Knickerbockers!

