Game Thread: Knicks vs. Wizards-04/02/23

The New York Knicks (45-33) merely need to defeat the Washington Wizards (34-43) in order to clinch their Playoff spot. With the Zards missing Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porziņģis (illness), and Kyle Kuzma (ankle)—according to the ESPN.com injury report—this should be an easy evening for our heroes. No trap game talk allowed.

Four games left. Let's win 'em all. Tip-off's at 6:00 p.m. EST.