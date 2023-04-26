Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95: Scenes from the Knicks rebounding their way to the second round

What’s that? You say your favorite NBA team isn’t going to the second round of the 2023 playoffs? Sorry...can’t relate. Our beloved New York Knicks just clinched a first-round series victory for the first time in a decade with a 106-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Game 5 victory was probably the most incredible win of the bunch. No, it wasn’t as close as Game 1, but that’s a testament to the skill and fortitude of this Knicks roster, from top to bottom.

I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the effort this squad put forth Wednesday night. They led pretty much wire-to-wire, while overcoming the loss of Julius Randle, who was injured in the second quarter. Obi Toppin stepped up huge in his stead, with 12 points in the third quarter.

OH MY OBI pic.twitter.com/QWKbOOFxK5 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 27, 2023

The Knicks actually went small late in the game against the supposedly formidable Cavs frontline, but once again Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were no match for the rebounding prowess of Mitchell Robinson (18 rebounds, 11 offensive) and Josh Hart (12 rebounds). Rebounding and toughness were two themes throughout the series, and the Knicks once again showed the basketball world what they’re all about.

Matt Miranda will grace you with a recap. Stay tuned for more coverage. And celebrate this one!