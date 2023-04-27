Season-ending shoulder surgery for Jericho Sims

Here’s news that will disappoint those of us hoping to see some Wall of Jericho minutes this postseason. This week, the Knicks sophomore center Jericho Sims had season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum and cuff tendon in his right shoulder:

In his sophomore season, Jericho’s minutes increased to 15.6 per game, and he averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 points. The third-string center appeared in 52 games and started 16, filling in admirably when starter Mitchell Robinson missed time. Sims has proven to be one of the steals of the 2021 Draft, in which New York selected him 58th.

With Robinson, Sims, and second-stringer Isaiah Hartenstein, the Knicks are embarrassingly deep at the center position. Last summer, New York signed Sims to a 3 year / $5.7 M contract, with $2,889,146 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $1,886,069. Given his performance so far and the depth he gives the team, that price seems very fair.

The 6’10”, 250 lb former Texas Longhorn is an elite jumper and has distinguished himself as an NBA-caliber rebounder, collecting a season-high eight offensive boards in a November game against Utah. Due to his outstanding hops, Sims participated in this year’s All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk contest. The results were, as they say, underwhelming.

No matter! Surely our favorite trampoline-tester will be back to form and flying even higher next season. Speedy recovery, Jericho!