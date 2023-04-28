 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quentin Grimes (shoulder contusion) expects to play in Game 1 on Sunday

By Joe Flynn
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Game Three Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Quentin Grimes hasn’t been seen on the court since the first half of Game 3, when he suffered a shoulder contusion. But Grimes participated fully in Friday’s practice, and indicated that he expects to be ready Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their second-round series with the Miami Heat

The Knicks didn’t need Grimes to close out their first-round series, as they handled the Cavaliers in Games 4 and 5. Josh Hart started both of those games, and he had success guarding Heat superstar Jimmy Butler this season.

However, Grimes is no slouch himself on the defensive end. Miami head coach Eric Spoelstra loves to throw zone defenses at the Knicks, and Grimes’ shooting and passing could be extremely valuable. Grimes played well against Miami in the regular season, averaging 16.3 points in four games. He scored 23 against them the last time these two teams met.

My guess is that Grimes will be in the starting lineup when the Knicks and Heat tip off on Sunday. Here’s hoping he rediscovers his shooting stroke and buries Miami with triples.

