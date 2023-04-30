Heat 108, Knicks 101: Scenes from our worst fears realized

If you’ve been sparing with Heat fans on social media over the last couple of days, one common theme you’ll find among their arguments is: “The playoffs are different.” Did the Knicks go 3-1 against Miami in the regular season? Playoffs are different. Did Josh Hart mostly hold down Jimmy Butler? Playoffs are different.

Well, after Game 1, it would appear that those Heat fans are correct. Maybe their guys can dick around for the entire regular season, nearly miss the postseason, and then suddenly transform into a juggernaut. They certainly looked the part over the last three quarters on Sunday.

The Knicks came out in the first quarter with some of that fire and desire we’ve seen most of the season. The Heat just shrugged it off in the second quarter, took the lead in the third, and easily met every Knicks mini-run in the fourth. It sucked.

RJ Barrett was the Knicks’ best player on Sunday, with 26 points and seven assists, but he still can’t hit threes (1-5). That was true of pretty much the entire team (7-34, 20.6%). If this shit continues, this series will be over in four, regardless of whether or not Julius Randle comes back.

I’m going to lie down. This was depressing.