NBA on ESPN Preview: Two fine matchups are slated for Wednesday Night

Wednesday’s ESPN doubleheader is tonight, kids. Snuck up on you, huh? There are two excellent games on the docket with the Chicago Bulls (38-40) facing the Milwaukee Bucks (56-22), and then the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) take on the LA Clippers (41-38).

These are four playoff-caliber teams and both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of riveting sports television. If you plan to bet on the game, have you heard of this thing called DraftKings?

Game One Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls (38-40) at Milwaukee Bucks (56-22)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

The Bulls actually lead the season series 2-1, although Milwaukee won their last meeting, 112-100 back in February. Both teams have won three of their last five games. The Bucks have the best record in the entire league. The Bulls are just holding on to their tenth-seed Play-In spot.

The Bucks would like to close out the season strong to retain first place, but the Celtics loom only two games back. Expect Milwaukee to play hard tonight, and they will do so without the services of Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen. For Chicago, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are doubtful.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Bucks -7

O/U: 231

Bulls ML: +230

Odds up to date as of Wednesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) at LA Clippers (41-38)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA, CA.

Even with their middling record, the Clippers sit fifth in the Western Conference, and the Lakers are only a sniff away in seventh. Los Clips lead the season series 3-0, and whomped the Lakers 133-115 in January. The Magic Johnsons are hot, though, having won four of their last five, whereas the Clippers are 2-and-3 over that same span.

ESPN.com give the Clips a 67% chance to win this one, maybe because LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as ‘doubtful’ on the injury report. Doubtful for their opponent: Marcus Morris, Sr. and Eric Gordon. I would double-check the starting line-up before placing a bet, if I were you.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Clippers-3

O/U: 231

Lakers ML: +130

Odds up to date as of Wednesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook