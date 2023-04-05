Jalen Brunson will sit out Wednesday game due to “right hand maintenance”

The New York Knicks have nothing left to play for when it comes to the Eastern Conference standings. They clinched the No. 5 seed following the Nets’ Tuesday night loss to Minnesota. We know they’ll play the Cavaliers, who clinched the No. 4 seed, in the first round. The last three games of the season don’t mean much.

It makes sense, then, that the Knicks have already announced that star point guard Jalen Brunson will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Pacers with what they’re calling “right hand maintenance.”

Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) is out tonight at Indiana. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 5, 2023

Brunson has played the last two games after missing time with a right hand injury. He has play with a wrap on that hand. He was magnificent last weekend against Cleveland, scoring a career-high 48 points. Still, if that hand is still bothering him, he might as well rest.

As for Wednesday’s game, we can assume Immanuel Quickley will start, while Miles McBride will back him up. Let’s get Deuce some extended burn. That might be fun!