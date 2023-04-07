Game Thread: Knicks at Pelicans-04/07/23

Showdown in NOLA! On the heels of securing the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed, tonight the New York Knicks (47-33) are in New Orleans to ruffle some Pelican (41-39) feathers. The Pels and the Lakers are tangled for seventh place in the West, and they sit one game back from the Clippers/Warriors tie for fifth/sixth.

For one team, tonight’s matchup has some stakes; for the other, it’s an opportunity to let Trevor Keels stretch his legs on the hardwood.

Tip-off's at 8:00 p.m. EST.